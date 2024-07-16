Bayou Keys Dueling Piano Bar Now Open in Nashville

TC Restaurant Group, Music City’s leader in entertainment and dining destinations, has unveiled its newest concept, Bayou Keys. The dueling piano bar and speakeasy-style lounge is located at 120 Third Ave. S. in Nashville, next door to Lainey Wilson’s recently opened Bell Bottoms Up. Thematically tying into the Grammy-winning artist’s Louisiana roots, it aims to deliver good times on the bayou to Lower Broadway.

The lounge features plush interiors draped in Louisiana-inspired décor. The space is centered around a raised stage with two pianos positioned under a mirrored glass. All performances are request-driven by the audience, guaranteeing a variety of genres for every generation to enjoy and a different experience each night.

Bayou Keys’ menu features shareables including flatbreads, charcuterie boards and hummus trays. The drink menu includes signature seasonal cocktails along with wine and whiskey selections, available in single servings or bottles for a group.

The venue is open Thursday-Saturday starting at 6 p.m. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made on the venue’s website.

TC Restaurant Group is the trusted operator and partner to multiple entertainment and dining venues. Concepts include Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, LUKE’S 32 BRIDGE, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up, Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen, Tequila Cowboy, Wanna B’s Karaoke Bar, Luigi’s City Pizza, Sun Diner, and It’s a Nashville Thing, Y’all Gift Shop.

