Top Stories From July 15, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 12, 2024.
Williamson County Fire and Rescue responded to a fiery car accident on Sunday morning. Read more
Named after the nearby road, Taliaferro is one of the latest communities for the Carbine & Associates team who have been building and developing in the Middle Tennessee area for over four decades. Read more
Wallen will be joined by special guests HARDY and fellow Tennessee-native ERNEST. Read more
The Bitcoin Conference 2024 will occur in Nashville from July 25th until July 27th at Music City Center. Read more
Due to very dry weather for the last few months, the Franklin Water Management Department is urging City of Franklin Water Utility District customers to voluntarily conserve water. Read more
