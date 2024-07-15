Top Stories From July 15, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for July 12, 2024.

5Truck Catches Fire on I-840 in Williamson County

Williamson County Fire and Rescue responded to a fiery car accident on Sunday morning. Read more

4New Middle TN Community Taliaferro Announces New Homes

Taliaferro
submitted photo

Named after the nearby road, Taliaferro is one of the latest communities for the Carbine & Associates team who have been building and developing in the Middle Tennessee area for over four decades. Read more

3Morgan Wallen Announces Show at Neyland Stadium

Morgan Wallen
photo by Cameron Baird

Wallen will be joined by special guests HARDY and fellow Tennessee-native ERNEST. Read more

2Bitcoin 2024 Nashville Announces Donald Trump as Speaker

photo from Bitcoin Conference

The Bitcoin Conference 2024 will occur in Nashville from July 25th until July 27th at Music City Center. Read more

1Franklin Water Utility Customers Urged to Conserve Water

Due to very dry weather for the last few months, the Franklin Water Management Department is urging City of Franklin Water Utility District customers to voluntarily conserve water. Read more

