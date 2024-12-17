Photo of the Day: December 17, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Together with the Armed Services YMCA, Gary Sinise Foundation, Food Lion, Frito Lay, Forward Air and United Through Reading, Hope For The Warriors distributed 4,800 food boxes to Fort Campbell military families today.

Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a foundation of stability, strength and community for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families.

