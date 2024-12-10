Photo of the Day: December 10, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Allman Betts Family Revival tour officially launched this past weekend with stops in Chicagoland and Minneapolis. Now in its eighth consecutive year. It will stop in Nashville on December 16th where performances will include Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Sierra Hull, Jake Shimabukuro, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Grace Bowers, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green, SLASH, Donovan Frankenreiter, John Moreland, and Maggie Rose.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.