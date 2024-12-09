Top Stories From December 9, 2024

Here are the top stories for December 9, 2024.
Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 39th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, Saturday Dec. 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Read more
The City of Franklin lit up the square on Friday, December 6th, for the 2024 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square. Read more
The BlueCross Bowl Tennessee High School Football Championships take place this week and we’ve got the scores below. Read more
PGA Tour Superstore, located at 545 Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin, Tennessee, held a ribbon cutting on November 23, 2024. Read more
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more
