Top Stories From December 9, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for December 9, 2024.

139th Annual Dickens of a Christmas Returns This Weekend in Downtown Franklin

dickens of a christmas
Photo from Hall Strategies

Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 39th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, Saturday Dec. 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Read more

2PHOTOS: Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting

franklin tree lighting 2024
Photo by Jim Wood

The City of Franklin lit up the square on Friday, December 6th, for the 2024 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square. Read more

3Final Scores for Tennessee High School Football Championships

The BlueCross Bowl Tennessee High School Football Championships take place this week and we’ve got the scores below. Read more

4Ribbon Cutting: PGA Tour Superstore

PGA Tour Superstore
Photo by Jim Wood

PGA Tour Superstore, located at 545 Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin, Tennessee, held a ribbon cutting on November 23, 2024. Read more

5Where to See Christmas Lights in 2024

franklin tree lighting 2024
Photo by Jim Wood

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more

