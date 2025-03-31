Photo of the Day: March 31, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore proclaimed Thursday, March 20, “Franklin Tomorrow Day” to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Franklin Tomorrow’s founding. The proclamation was presented during a breakfast at 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails at The Harpeth Hotel.

Past Board members, Board chairs and longtime supporters joined in for the event, to honor the achievements of the organization, which Mayor Moore said has been “established as a great organization that has enhanced the future of Franklin for 25 years.”

