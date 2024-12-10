OBITUARY: Neil Peter Flynn

Neil Peter Flynn, 86, of Spring Hill, TN, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2024.

Born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Cornelius and Della, Neil lived a life marked by service, dedication, and love for his family and community.

Neil served his country proudly as a member of the United States Navy before dedicating over two decades to the Jersey City Police Department, retiring as a respected sergeant. His commitment to justice and his community earned him admiration from colleagues and friends alike.

Beyond his professional life, Neil was a man of many passions and talents. A devoted Mason and Shriner, he embodied the values of brotherhood and service. He was an avid Civil War enthusiast, finding joy in studying history and sharing his knowledge with others. An accomplished ham radio operator, Neil enjoyed connecting with people, forging friendships through the airwaves.

Neil’s Irish heritage was a source of deep pride. Above all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished his family. His kindness, wisdom, and unwavering support will be remembered by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Neil is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Cullington.

Those left to cherish Neil’s memory are his wife of 61 years, Judith Flynn; sons, Neil Flynn and Tim Flynn (Melanie); brother, John Flynn; sister, Katherine McIntyre; and grandchildren, Sean and Tara Flynn.

The Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with Jim Taylor officiating.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

