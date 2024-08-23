Photo of the Day: August 23, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

The CMT two-hour star-studded salute to Alabama featured once-in-a-lifetime tributes and performances from Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Jamey Johnson,Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Pam Tillis, Lorrie Morgan, Riley Green, Sam Hunt and more, with appearances by longtime friends and fans Evander Holyfield, Luke Bryan, Lionel Ritchie, Martina McBride and Vince Gill. Plus all-new sit-downs with Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry reflecting on their storied career.

Watch it on CMT at the following times.

Fri. 8/23 at 8p/7c (MTV Live)

Sat., 8/24 at 8p/7c (CMT Music)

Sun. 8/25 at 8p/7c (CMT Music)

Sun. 8/25 at 5p/4c (CMT Music)

