OBITUARY: Danny ‘Dan’ Turbeville

Danny “Dan” Turbeville, 70, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on August 21st 2024.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Joyce Turbeville and his sister in-law Ruth Reagan.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah, of Franklin, TN, his sons Jordan (Lauren) of Brentwood, TN and Jarrod of Nashville, TN, sisters Sherry Barker (Bill) of Bowling Green, KY and Scarlette Turbeville of Bowling Green, KY, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and his grandchildren Hudson and Hallie Turbeville who he adored so dearly.

Dan grew up in Detroit, Michigan and attended Melvindale High School, Freed-Hardeman University and Lipscomb University where he graduated with a degree in History. He held a Masters degree from Peabody College. During and after college he worked for the United Parcel Service (UPS) loading and driving trucks until he was promoted into management. In 1993, Dan relocated his family to Atlanta, GA to accept a job at the UPS corporate office where he worked until retirement in 2010.

Dan and his wife relocated back to middle Tennessee just before the birth of his grandson in 2010. He enjoyed spending time with his family by taking annual trips to Hilton Head, SC and attending all of his grandchildren’s events (sports, school plays, etc). He also loved taking trips with his wife and attending sporting events with his children and grandchildren. He was a proud member of the Churches of Christ at Hillsboro (Nashville, TN), Crieve Hall (Nashville, TN), Campus (Norcross, GA), and Brentwood Hills (Nashville, TN). His love for the church was seen by his active participation in Mission/Service efforts/Prison Ministry and teaching many classes.

In retirement Dan, enjoyed working part-time at Enterprise and developing meaningful friendships by being an encourager to all he came in contact with. He also enjoyed working with a Nashville youth program at Hermitage Hall.

He will be remembered for his encouraging spirit and mentorship to so many.

Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, Nashville, Tennessee with a service following at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Frank Mills and Walt Leaver. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Pallbearers will be Steve Bradley, Marc Ebeling, Don Henderson, Danny Reagan, Timothy Reagan, David Shoemaker, Eddie Turbeville, and Mike Yates.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Agape Nashville would be appreciated. Agape Nashville 4555 Trousdale Dr, Nashville, TN 37204.

