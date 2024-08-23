Morning Source – The Undercovers

Morning Source
Guest: The Undercovers
Originally Aired: August 22, 2024
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman, Luke, and Joel from The Undercovers. The trio will perform at the Franklin Theatre for the first time on September 20th. They perform classic songs from Kenny Rogers, Smokey Robinson, and Lionel Richie.
