OBITUARY: Willard Jerald ‘Jerry’ Tucker

Willard Jerald “Jerry” Tucker, 74, of Brentwood, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2024. A follower of Jesus, Jerry was an active member of Brentwood Hills church of Christ. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.

Born in Evansville, Indiana to Willard and Zula Belle Tucker on April 28, 1950, Jerry graduated from North High School in 1968. He graduated from David Lipscomb College in 1972. On September 4, 1993 he married “the love of his life”, Laurie Thompson.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his sister Jean Tucker McCreary and his stepmother, Louise Jones Tucker. Jerry is survived by his wife of 31 years, Laurie, son Reece (Elizabeth Ruffin), daughter Gracie (Joe) Pauly, brother-in-law Frank (Debbie) McCreary, nephews James (Merrill) McCreary, Jason (Shelby) McCreary, Josh (Staci) McCreary, brothers-in-law Brian (Cathy) and Barry (Becky) Thompson, sister-in-law Lynda Thompson, and many McCreary and Thompson nephews and nieces.

Jerry was a certified public accountant and personal financial specialist. His work was his passion and ministry. He had a naturally inquisitive and analytical mind which served him well in his work. He loved consulting and counseling his clients in their financial and business matters, and mentoring co-workers and staff. For the last 24 years of his career, he owned the CPA firm Tucker & Tucker PLLC with his wife Laurie.

Jerry was an avid sports fan especially car and motorcycle racing. He worked on his own cars for many years. He also enjoyed attending Titans and Predators games especially with his children, Reece and Gracie, who were his greatest pride and joy.

The family will be available for visitation on Friday, September 13, 2024 from 4:00 to 6:00 at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, 5120 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220 and again on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 10:00 at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 9090 Highway 100 Nashville, TN 37221.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 11:30 at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens Funeral Home, with the burial to follow.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at the Lantern at Morning Pointe of Brentwood (Hannah Nafziger), Abe’s Garden (Judy Given), Maury County Regional Hospital, Caris Hospice and especially our precious caregiver and “second daughter” Jaime William. We have been blessed with amazing care and kindness on this journey.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the following charities.

AGAPE Nashville, www.agapenashville.org

The Sara Walker Foundation, PO Box 3111, Brentwood, TN 37027

Healing Hands International, www.hhi.org

