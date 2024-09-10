How to Win Tickets to See Eric Church at Chief’s on Broadway

SiriusXM announced that country music superstar Eric Church will perform a special concert for SiriusXM live from his Nashville venue Chief’s on Broadway on Monday, September 30.

The exclusive-for-listeners full-band show will feature Eric Church on the stage of the Neon Steeple within Chief’s, harkening back to the in-demand club shows that defined the early days of Church’s career.

Church previously took to the Neon Steeple stage for a series on 19 solo acoustic To Beat the Devil residency shows, making this one-night-only event the first time he will play the venue with a full band.

“Just as the residency shows were completely their own, different than anything we bring to the stage on our tours, we’ve designed this concert to be its own unique experience,” notes Church. “Since Outsiders Radio started as a segment on SiriusXM’s The Highway nearly a decade ago, it’s been all about the music I’m a fan of and the artists who inspire me, and how that all informs our music – I’m excited to commemorate this milestone with a show for all us outsiders.”

Eric Church’s performance will air on Monday, September 30 at 10:00 pm ET on SiriusXM’s Eric Church Outsiders Radio (ch. 740) and be available to stream on the SiriusXM app. Outsiders Radio will then take over Y2Kountry (Ch. 57). It will air the performance in its entirety on Friday, October 4 at 5:00 pm ET, Saturday, October 5 at 7:00 pm ET, and Sunday, October 6 at 9:00 pm ET.

SiriusXM subscribers can enter for a chance to win a trip to this once-in-a-lifetime event beginning now. For all entry details and official rules click here. Contest entries are open through 10:50pm CST September 19, 2024. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Subscribers who live in the area and/or listen to relevant SiriusXM channels and opt into marketing communications can win tickets and earn their entry by volunteering at local charities. A select number of tickets will also go to members of Church’s longtime fan club, the Church Choir.

SiriusXM’s full-time Eric Church Outsiders Radio is approaching its two-year anniversary. Curated by Church himself, the channel showcases the country star’s extensive catalog of nearly two decades of music as well as his favorite music and influences, featuring collaborations and recordings with friends, behind-the-scenes stories, live performances, and more. The channel is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars on channel 740 and anytime on the SiriusXM app.

