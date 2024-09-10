9/11 Memorial Events Around Middle TN

September 11th is a tragic and unforgettable day for the United States of America. On Wednesday morning, government offices around middle Tennessee will hold events to pay respect to those who gave it all on this day. The memorial services will include moments of silence, wreath layings and brief remarks from city/county officials.

Rutherford County

September 11, 2024

7:45 a.m.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

940 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro

More info

Williamson County

September 11, 2024

8:00 a.m.

Franklin Police Headquarters

900 Columbia Ave, Franklin

More info

Davidson County

September 11, 2024

7:45 a.m.

Historic Courthouse and City Hall

1 Public Square, Nashville

More info

Maury County

September 11, 2024

9:00 a.m.

Columbia Fire Station #3

705 Firefighter Drive, Columbia

More info

Robertson County

September 11, 2024

8:00 a.m.

County Building Flag Pole

511 S Brown St, Springfield, TN

More info

Sumner County

September 11, 2024

8:00 a.m.

First Responder Memorial in Memorial Park

151 E Main St, Hendersonville

More info

9:00 a.m.

Gallatin City Hall

132 W Main St, Gallatin, TN

More info

