9/11 Memorial Events Around Middle TN

September 11th is a tragic and unforgettable day for the United States of America. On Wednesday morning, government offices around middle Tennessee will hold events to pay respect to those who gave it all on this day. The memorial services will include moments of silence, wreath layings and brief remarks from city/county officials.
Rutherford County
- September 11, 2024
7:45 a.m.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office
940 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro
More info
Williamson County
- September 11, 2024
8:00 a.m.
Franklin Police Headquarters
900 Columbia Ave, Franklin
More info
Davidson County
- September 11, 2024
7:45 a.m.
Historic Courthouse and City Hall
1 Public Square, Nashville
More info
Maury County
- September 11, 2024
9:00 a.m.
Columbia Fire Station #3
705 Firefighter Drive, Columbia
More info
Robertson County
- September 11, 2024
8:00 a.m.
County Building Flag Pole
511 S Brown St, Springfield, TN
More info
Sumner County
- September 11, 2024
8:00 a.m.
First Responder Memorial in Memorial Park
151 E Main St, Hendersonville
More info
- September 11, 2024
9:00 a.m.
Gallatin City Hall
132 W Main St, Gallatin, TN
More info
Please join our FREE Newsletter