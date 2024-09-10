Say Cheese! Hattie B’s New Menu of Cheesy Items—and a Recipe Just for You!

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is one of the hottest spots for delicious Southern fried chicken in Nashville and throughout the South. But now, they’re turning up the heat in a new way—with cheese! The iconic Nashville hot chicken joint recently added three cheesy options to the menu, and they’re as irresistible as they sound. Let’s dive into these new flavors and get a peek at a special recipe Hattie B’s is sharing for fans to enjoy at home.

New School American Cheese

Your crispy, mouth-watering chicken sandwich just got upgraded with a slice of the best American cheese you’ve ever tasted. This isn’t just any cheese slice; it’s a perfectly crafted slice from New School American Cheese. It melts perfectly and adds a creamy balance to the spicy heat of Hattie B’s signature hot sauces.

Bacon-Laced Pimento Cheese

You’ve heard of Hattie B’s legendary Pimento Mac-and-Cheese, but now you can elevate any sandwich or meal with their house-made bacon-laced Pimento Cheese. It’s rich, savory, and packed with flavor—basically, a cheese lover’s dream come true.

Drinking Buddy Beer Cheese Dip

Here’s a dip you won’t want to share. Made with sharp aged cheddar and infused with Drinking Buddy Golden Ale (a creation from Hattie B’s partnership with Jackalope Brewing Company), this beer cheese dip is the ultimate match for your crinkle-cut fries, chicken tenders, or even a drizzle over the Dirty Bird Fries.

Try a Classic Hattie B’s Recipe at Home

Can’t make it to a Hattie B’s location? No worries! The team is sharing their delicious recipe for Pimento Cheese so you can bring a taste of the South right into your own kitchen. Here’s how to make it:

Hattie B’s Pimento Cheese, Adapted for the Home Cook

Ingredients:

2 Cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 Cups shredded white cheddar cheese

1 1/4 Cups Duke’s Real Mayonnaise

3/4 Cup diced pimentos, drained

1/2 Cup minced fresh herbs or green onions

1/3 Cup cooked diced bacon (with reserved fat)

1 TBSP Hattie B’s Hot Spice Blend ( https://shop.hattieb.com/collections/spices )

Steps:

Combine all ingredients into a stand mixer. Mix at low speed until well combined, about 2 minutes. Transfer pimento cheese into a dish and serve, or place in the refrigerator to enjoy later.

Hot Chicken with a Rich Local History

Founded by father-and-son duo Nick Bishop, Sr. and Nick Bishop, Jr., Hattie B’s has been serving up Nashville hot chicken since 2012. With locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and Nevada, Hattie B’s has grown a devoted following—and for good reason. From bone-in chicken to tenders, they serve up varying levels of heat, from “Southern” (no heat) to the daredevil’s favorite, “Shut the Cluck Up!!!” featuring a fiery blend of ghost, habanero, and cayenne peppers.

No matter what heat level you choose, Hattie B’s chicken is crispy, juicy, and packed with flavor. And now, thanks to their new cheesy additions, you can experience a whole new way to enjoy Nashville’s hottest chicken.

Get Cheesy at Hattie B’s Hot Chicken!

Whether you’re craving a new twist on your favorite sandwich or just looking for a killer dip for your tater tots, Hattie B’s new cheesy lineup has you covered. Grab a friend, head over to Hattie B’s, and say cheese!

Hattie B’s has five locations across Nashville and a location at The Factory at Franklin, so you can enjoy Hattie B’s Hot Chicken no matter what part of town you call home. Explore the full menu here and check the hours at each location using the links below.

Nashville – West

5209 Charlotte Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209

Nashville – Lower Broad

5096 Broadway Pl, #103

Nashville, TN 37203

Nashville – Melrose

2222 8th Ave. S

Nashville, TN 37204

Nashville – Midtown

112 19th Ave. S

Nashville, TN 37203

Franklin – The Factory At Franklin

230 Franklin Rd.

Franklin, TN 37064

Nashville – BNA Airport

Near the Concourse C Entrance

