OBITUARY: Warner Joe Warren

Mr. Warner Joe Warren, age 88 of Franklin, TN went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020.

Mr. Warren was born on September 3rd, 1932 in Eldorado, Arkansas. He joined the US Navy as a young man and retired after serving 20 years as an air traffic controller. Later in life he and Mrs. Warren graduated from Rhema Bible Institute and served 20 years in ministry.

His wife, Frances Anne Brown Warren, preceded him in death along with parents, siblings; Lucretia Dickinson(Gordon), Leitha Hogg(Ralph), Alfred Warren(Tommie), Wayne Warren and Winfred Warren and Grandsons, Jacob Aaron and Jonathan Ethan Robinette. He leaves behind his children, JoAnna (AK) Robinette, Richard Warren and Joe Warren; grandchildren, Joshua (Kimberly) Robinette, Ana Robinette, Kailey Warren, Garret Warren, Heather Krug, Joe Warren Jr., Rebecca Warren; great grandchildren, Jacob and Julia Robinette, Kailey and Sara Krug.

A private graveside service was held at Spring Hill Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to CrossCountry Cowboy Church, 1939 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064, www.crosscountrychurch.tv