OBITUARY: James Patrick LeBlanc

James Patrick LeBlanc, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away November 29, 2020.

Patrick was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He was a longtime Vice-Chair and Board Member of Southeast Financial Credit Union and also a longtime member of CWA Local 3808. Patrick retired from AT&T as an electronic technician after over thirty years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence LeBlanc and Pearl Henry LeBlanc; brother-in-law, Roy Paul Duet; son-in-law, Paul Abdon Callais and nephew, Michael Scott LeBlanc.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Bernie Brennan LeBlanc; sons, Kyle (Joy) LeBlanc, Gene (Jenni) Bedell, and James (Nikki) Bruce; daughters, Danielle (Wade) Waguespack and Renee (Wade) Bigner; brothers, Michael (Judy) LeBlanc and Barry LeBlanc; sisters, Gayle Duet and Sheela (Craig) Gros; grandchildren, Michael, Grace & Luke LeBlanc; Christopher, Claire & Caitlyn Callais; Wyatt & Blake Bigner and Bennett, John Asher & Esther Bedell.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted for friends and family at a later time. Inurnment will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the We Heart Babies Foundation at www.weheartbabies.org.

