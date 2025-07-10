OBITUARY: Amelia Opal Begley

Amelia Opal Begley, 3 year old daughter of Kaysee Warden and Bryan Begley, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Monday, July 7, 2025.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on December 8, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center, Amelia was a bright light to all who knew her. With a gentle spirit and a joyful heart, she loved being outdoors, playing with her brothers and sisters. She was a cherished daughter, sister, granddaughter, and niece whose presence brought warmth and wonder to those around her. Amelia is deeply loved and will be forever missed by her parents, Kaysee Warden and Bryan Begley, brothers, Connor Begley, Malakai Begley, sisters, Haleigh Begley, Madilyn Begley, grandparents, Joanna Warden, Eric Warden, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Delta Morgan and Marvin Begley.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Anthony Thacker, Jeffery Ambrose, Dakota Fowler, and Aaron Thacker. Though Amelia’s time on earth was brief, her life was filled with light, love, and the beauty of innocence. Her memory will remain a precious gift in the hearts of all who knew her.