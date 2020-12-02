OBITUARY: James “Jimmy” Hooks Klein

James Hooks Klein, Jr, 90, of Nolensville, Tennessee, passed on November 29, 2020 in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Jimmy was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 30, 1930 to James and Margaret Klein. He went to Jefferson High School and later went on to marry Rose Johnson. Jimmy joined the army on September 11, 1950 and was honorably discharged on September 12, 1953. He was stationed for a time in Alaska where he was a paratrooper, eventually teaching the skill.

After his time in the military, Jimmy managed music artists such as: George Jones, The Osborne Brothers, Connie Smith, Johnnie Duncan and more. Jimmy “Crash” Klein (a name Charlie Daniels gave him after a minor bus vs. car incident) would often say “live fast, die young and leave a good-looking corpse.” He had such a way with the ladies, but he caught the prettiest Georgia Peach of them all, our mom Rose Klein.

As time moved on, he became a pioneer in the entertainer Coach Bus building industry and the legacy of Klein’s Custom Coach began. Klein’s Custom Coach continues today thanks to his two sons.

Jimmy lived life large and to its fullest, he was a risk taker in everything that he did. The stories he told were true to an extent, most often define his stories as an “exaggeration of the truth.”

To the end he kept that glimmer in his blue eyes, his passing has only given our Lord in Heaven the chore of keeping “Mighty Fine with Jimmy Klein” out of trouble!

Jimmy is preceded in death by two grandsons, Will Sasser and Brandon Klein.

Jimmy is survived by his brother, Ken (Sue) Klein, his five children: Sherry (Andy) Anderson, Shannon Overby, Sandy (Grant) Sasser, Jay Klein, Jeffrey (Nancy) Klein, his ten grandchildren: Andrew (Elizabeth) Anderson, Kathryn (Orin) Ponchak, Saberon (Stefani) Overby, John Overby, Molly (Dustin) Morgan, Kim, Kelley, Kayla, and Nickolas Klein, Brittney (Kyle) Scanlon, and his twelve great-grandchildren: Ensley Hawkins, Locklan Ponchak, Freya Anderson, Nova Overby, Austin Scanlon, Aspen Scanlon, Mason Overby, Livie Overby, Mackenzie Klein, Zaydan, Grayton and Wilder Morgan.

Visitation will be 2:00 pm December 7, 2020 in Williamson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 pm. The eulogy will be given by Jimmie Rice.

Pallbearers are Andy Anderson, Andrew Anderson, Orin Ponchak, John Overby, Kiel Tyler and Pat Greenwell.

Special love and thanks to all the wonderful staff from Traditions of Smyrna. Their care and love of Jimmy was above and beyond.

In lieu of flowers: Memorials may be given to the following organizations.

http://woundedwarriorproject.org/

Dementia Society of America®

https://www.dementiasociety.org/