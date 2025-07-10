OBITUARY: Judy Ann Lane Schmidt

Judy Ann Lane Schmidt, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 27, 2025, in the comfort of her home in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by her loving family. Her life was a rich tapestry of resilience, grace, and unwavering devotion to those she loved.

Born November 20, 1944, to the late Lorenzo H. Lane and Annie Mae Waller Lane, Judy was a lifelong resident of Franklin. She witnessed her hometown evolve from quiet farmlands to the vibrant community it is today. Life brought its share of challenges, but Judy met each one with unconditional faith and determination, always emerging stronger and more compassionate.

Judy was the loving mother of five children, the doting grandmother to eight precious grandchildren, and the proud great-grandmother of six. Her family was the joy of her life, and she poured her heart into every role she held, whether it was offering a word of encouragement or simply her quiet presence.

Her love extended past people, she adored all living creatures, so much so, that her door was always open to anyone who needed warmth only Judy could provide. To know Judy was to know kindness, honesty, and a deep faith that anchored her and uplifted those around her. A devoted Christian and a dear friend to many, Judy’s legacy is one of unconditional love and steadfast strength.

She leaves behind a family who will forever cherish her memory: her sons, William ‘Trey’ H. Schmidt III, Randy Schmidt, John Schmidt, and Mikey (Carey) Schmidt; her daughter, Susan (Tim) Bennett; her beloved grandchildren; her adored great-grandchildren; her dear friend: Melba Johnson; and several nieces she loved deeply.

In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William ‘Bill’ H. Schmidt, Jr. Judy’s life was a testament to what it means to live with purpose, compassion, and an open heart. Though she will be missed beyond words, the light she brought into this world will continue to shine in the lives of those she touched.

A special thank you to the kind and caring staff of Gentiva Hospice, who went above and beyond providing compassionate care. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 10:00 AM. The care of Ms. Judy Ann Lane Schmidt has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.