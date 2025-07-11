OBITUARY: William Henry Fields Jr.

William Henry Fields Jr.’s life came to an end on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at the age of 80 at Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville, Tennessee. William was born on November 1, 1944 in Fayette County to the parents of William Henry Fields and Mattie Williamson Fields.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory daughter, Briana Shauntae Fields; sons, William Dewayne (Fonda) Fields, Donald (Tiffany) Fields; sisters, Willie Mae (Thomas)Bell, Juniata Fields, Bobbie Jo Fields and Carolyn Smith; brother, Fred (Bunnie) Fields; nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing 11 until 12:00. Funeral Services to follow at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, July 19, 2025 at Waters Funeral Home Chapel, 1408 Columbia Ave. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens, Franklin, Tennessee.

