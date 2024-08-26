OBITUARY: Walter ‘Walt’ Edward Meskell

Walter “Walt” Edward Meskell, 76, passed away on August 19, 2024 in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Walt was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1948.

He graduated from LaSalle High School and attended college at Loyola Marymount University. In 1970, he married his wife, Judy, in Sierra Madre, California. He built his career primarily as a musician, specializing in banjo and guitar, and as a songwriter and record producer in both Los Angeles and Nashville. Walt also worked alongside his father and two brothers at Meskell & Sons, the family’s general contracting firm, and served in the Air National Guard of California and the Reserve of the United States Air Force.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Vernice Meskell, his brother Russell (Russ) Meskell and sister Carolyn Grayson.

Walt is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Meskell, his son, Matthew Meskell, his daughter, Jillian Meskell, and Matthew’s wife, Tracie Meskell, as well as his five grandchildren, Justin, Charlotte, Sky, Liam, and Finn.

Visitation will be on August 26, 2024, from 10:00 – 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life and Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on August 26, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph McMahon presiding. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will follow at the church before Burial and Committal at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the compassionate people at Holy Family Catholic Church who have supported us.

