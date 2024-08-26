OBITUARY: Marilyn Jean Brooks

Marilyn Jean Brooks, age 92 of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Franklin, TN passed away August 22, 2024.

She was born in Sycamore, IL to the late Harry & Clara Gilmore.

She was an accountant for Heiress Salon in Franklin, TN for over 20 years. She enjoyed gardening and she was an amazing cook. She enjoyed making flower arrangements and shopping at Hobby Lobby for her flowers.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Ross Brooks; brothers, Harry Gilmore and Art Gilmore; sister, Beverly Rempfer.

She is survived by her sons, Steve Brooks and John Brooks; brother, Cliff (Mary) Gilmore.

Graveside services were held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 25, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to GraceWorks.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email