OBITUARY: Thomas Jackson “Tommy” Toombs

Thomas Jackson “Tommy” Toombs, age 52 of Hermitage, TN passed away July 31, 2021.

Tommy was a man with many friends who never met a stranger. Talented singer, guitarist, and artist. He was an amazing cook and made the best sweet tea.

Preceded in death by wife, Kathy Ryman Toombs; mother, Brenda Gail Russell Hinkle; father, Thomas Jackson Toombs, Sr.; stepfather, Bowen Hinkle; grandparents, Garlon and Dorothy Russell; aunt, Sandra Russell Short.

Survived by: daughters, Summer Toombs, Amber Thomas and Kimberly McAfee; brother, Kevin Hinkle; sister, Tina Toombs; grandchildren, Jayden, Gabriel, Kingston, Kalayah, Olijah and Oasis and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Tommy Toombs Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com