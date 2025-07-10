OBITUARY: Lois Laura Palmeri

Lois Laura Palmeri (nee Bentkowski) passed away peacefully on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Columbia, Tennessee.

Born on August 29, 1942, in Buffalo, NY, Lois was the daughter of the late Leonard Bentkowski and Celia Matuszewski Bentkowski.

She was a devout Catholic and a long-term parishioner of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Parish in Hamburg, NY.

She attended Nardin Academy, and later in life earned a dual Bachelor’s degree from Canisius College.

Lois shared 41 beautiful years with her beloved husband Vincent Anthony Palmeri, before his passing in 2005.

They loved their road trips to Cape Cod, where they’d capture their memories through their shared passion of photography.

Lois enjoyed flower gardening, painting and drawing, loved to sew, and was an avid reader and skilled writer.

Survived by her loving children: Betsy (John) Eberle, Catherine Palmeri, Christina (Clifford Shine) Palmeri and David (Martha Carol) Palmeri; grandchildren: Jessica, Brittany, Anna, Jack, and Corey; and great-grandchildren: Jaxon and Juliette.

She also leaves behind her dearest in-laws: Mary Holland (Palmeri), Theresa Palmeri, and Joe Palmeri; and her cherished friend, Margaret Evans.

In addition to her husband, Lois was preceded in death by her brothers, Roger and Norbert.

Lois was a gentle soul, who will be remembered for her sassy personality, quirky sense of humor, and creative talents.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

A Catholic funeral service will be held in Buffalo, NY, at a date to be determined.

The care of Mrs. Lois Palmeri has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial in Tennessee.

