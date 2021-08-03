OBITUARY: Charles Eugene Johnson

Charles Eugene Johnson, age 79 of Spring Hill, TN passed away July 30, 2021.

Charles proudly served our country with the US Air Force. He retired from General Motors as an Industrial Electrician. Charles was a member of the First Baptist Church of Spring Hill, an avid baseball fan and former high school baseball star. He was also a talented wood toy maker in Spring Hill.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bessie Johnson and his siblings, Geretha Greer and Robert, Henry, Jerry and William Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Johnson; son, Jeremy (Heidi) Johnson; grandchildren, Austin, Anna and Ashley Johnson; brother in-law, Pasco Parker and sister in-law, Jessica (David) Norris.

Funeral services will be held 5:00PM Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior. A private family graveside service with military honors will be held at Oak City Cemetery in Bainbridge, GA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Services in care of Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 5239 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com