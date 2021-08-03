OBITUARY: Robert Erskine Boyce

Robert Erskine Boyce, age 90, of Franklin, TN died April 11, 2020. Bob was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 8, 1929. He was the second of four boys born to Dr. William Moore Boyce and Sara Mildred Bedford Boyce.

The son of a Presbyterian minister, Bob lived in several places before the family settled in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from North Carolina State University in 1951 with a major in Ceramic Engineering. He met Alice Williams while in Raleigh and they married in September 1952.

Bob worked for Owens Corning Fiberglass after graduation. In February 1953, he joined the army and was stationed in Japan through 1954. Upon his discharge, Bob resumed working at Owens Corning in Anderson SC, moving every few years as his Owens Corning career continued. In 1968, the family moved to Franklin TN where he managed the Ferro Fiberglass plant. In 1974, the family moved to Wichita Falls, TX, with CertainTeed Corporation, where he was Vice President and oversaw the construction and operation of the fiberglass plant. Finally, in 1982, he and Alice moved to Malvern, PA to CertainTeed’s US Corporate office where he remained until his retirement in May 1992. They then moved back to Franklin,TN.

Family life and yard work kept Bob busy during his working years and through retirement. Vacations with the extended family were the norm for the Boyce family. Throughout his adult life, Bob was active in the Presbyterian Church, teaching Sunday school for many years at each church they attended. He always sang in the choir with Alice sitting in the front of the sanctuary with their and other parents’ children so misbehaving would be noticed. He was a deacon and an elder. He participated in boy scouts’ activities with his son, Steve, having been an Eagle Scout himself. He made sure each of his children participated in every child or youth activity offered at their various churches. He and Alice agreed that music needed to be part of their children’s lives.

After Bob retired, he and Alice drove for Meals on Wheels for many years, he served on several committees for the Presbytery of Middle Tennessee, and on several church committees. He and Alice traveled on Mission trips and traveled with friends – in the US and abroad. Bob’s favorite cruise was the one through the Panama Canal.

Bob and Alice were friends to many and married for 67 1/2 years. Bob was a true Christian, and a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. Alice died in February of 2020. Bob is survived by his son, Robert Stephen (Teresa Rivenbark); daughters, Sara Boyce (Ronald) Hinds and Nancy Boyce (Terry) Neal; and granddaughters, Janet Cori Boyce and Kacie Renee Boyce and sister-in-law, Sally P. Kelly.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers that helped Bob over the last years. They may have originally been for Alice, but he grew to depend on them also. They made his life much easier.

As noted earlier, Bob was reunited with Alice on April 11, 2020. The service was delayed due to the Covid Pandemic of 2020, but is now scheduled. A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 7, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 5-6:30 PM Friday, August 6 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Both visitations will be at the church. The inurnment will follow the service in the church Columbarium Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN 37069. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com