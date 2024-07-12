OBITUARY: Sharon Kay (Swanson) Koller

Sharon Kay (Swanson) Koller, age 89 of Brentwood, TN, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

A native of Iron Mountain, MI, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Evelyn (Craigo) Swanson.

Ms. Koller was also preceded in death by a son, Craig Koller and a brother, Robert Swanson.

Ms. Koller is survived by her daughter, Kim (Koller) Ristau and her husband Harry of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Alexander “Alex” Ristau of Hood River, OR, and Britta (Ristau) Brooks and her husband Hunter of Nashville, TN; sister-in-law, Iris (Swanson) Machus of Kingsford, MI; and several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Koller was of the Methodist faith and retired from the Veterans Administration as Chief of Voluntary Services.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Chaplain William “Bill” Myers officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Ms. Koller.

A reception to follow at the home of Kim and Harry Ristau after the service.

An online guest book for the Koller family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

