OBITUARY: Barbara G. Sayer

Barbara G. Sayer, 90, of Franklin, TN, passed away on July 5th, 2024 in her home, with her son and granddaughters by her side.

Barbara was born on March 12th, 1934 in Franklin, TN to the late John and Odell Glenn. She had one sister, the late Roger Skinner.

Barbara graduated from Franklin High School in 1952 before attending Nashville General Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1957. She worked as a Nurse for various hospitals in her early years and went on to become the head Operating Room Nurse before retiring from Nashville General Hospital in 2000.

Barbara was very devout in her faith, she was a member of Daughters of the King, dedicating time to her devotions, church community, volunteering and helping those in need. She was always eager to share her knowledge with those willing to listen and encouraged others to never stop learning. Barbara shared her beautiful voice and love of classical music, singing in the choir; her voice will be greatly missed.

She was involved in many groups and clubs, including the Parthenon Porcelain Painters Guild, Doll Artisan Guild, Music City Painters, Society of Decorative Painters, American Rose Society, Porcelain Painters and many others. She was a dedicated Master Gardener, maintaining her garden and flowers up to the very end.

Barbara is survived by her son, John Sayer (Richell Sayer); Granddaughters: Callie Wolfer (Donald Wolfer III), Kristen Simpson (Douglas Simpson Jr.); Great-Grandchildren: Lilly Wolfer, Sophie Simpson, Donald Wolfer IV, Avery Simpson.

Barbara will join her great-granddaughter Penelope Simpson, who preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, July 27th at The Church of the Advent in Brentwood, TN. Visitation will be held directly after the service in the Fellowship Hall. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

“Do what is right” -The Gospel, according to Saint Barbara

