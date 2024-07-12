Coming in Hot! Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is Serving Up Breakfast at The Factory at Franklin

As your first meal of the day, breakfast should be bold and satisfying. You want a hearty meal that wakes you up and excites you to take on the day ahead. Get your motor running with the new breakfast menu from Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, served exclusively at The Factory at Franklin!

The inspired breakfast offerings at Hattie B’s are crafted with the same dedication to quality and flavor as their classic hot chicken menu items for a customizable breakfast that the whole family will love. Explore the delicious new morning menu now available from Hattie B’s Hot Chicken at The Factory at Franklin:

Hot (Or Not) Perfectly Flavored Chicken

Choose your adventure at Hattie B’s when you stop in for breakfast! At the newest location at The Factory at Franklin, Hattie B’s continues the tradition of Nashville hot chicken prepared with love and exceptional quality. The breakfast menu features recipes with perfectly seasoned southern fried chicken flavored all the way to the bone. Customize your breakfast preferences with Hattie B’s range of spice levels from no heat (simply Southern fried) to the outrageously fiery “shut the cluck up™” level for chicken that hits the spot.

Savory and Sweet

The breakfast offerings at Hattie B’s Hot Chicken are the perfect blend of flavors to make your taste buds dance. You’ll start the day off delighted by the savory and sweet flavors throughout the menu. Hattie B’s Executive Chef Brian Morris highlights the new Hot Chicken Biscuit, “a pillowy buttermilk biscuit with hot chicken and delicious add-ons including a sweet-and-salty honey butter glaze or housemade bacon-laced pimento cheese,” as his favorite new recipe.

Customizable to Wake You Up Right

Start your day off right with the Southern hospitality served up at Hattie B’s at The Factory at Franklin. They want you to feel at home with everything you need to satisfy your comfort food cravings. In addition to customizable heat levels with their five signature hot sauces, including a no-heat option, the breakfast menu offers delectable add-ons for the ultimate morning meal. Add some sweetness with jam or a salted honey glaze on your chicken biscuit, or indulge in savory flavors with bacon, eggs, a slice of New School American Cheese, or house-made pimento cheese.

Delicious Breakfast Offerings at Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Try out the new breakfast menu, exclusively available at the Franklin location, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Menu Highlights and Chef Brian’s Favorites Include:

Ultimate Hot Chicken Biscuit — fried or grilled chicken breast, double-smoked bacon, fried egg and American cheese Hot Chicken & Waffle Stack — two sugar-dusted, Belgian-style waffles and two fried or grilled chicken breasts with syrup and whipped butter Pimento Cheese & Hot Chicken Biscuit — fried or grilled chicken breast with bacon-laced Pimento Cheese Hot Chicken Biscuit — fried or grilled chicken breast



Pillowy Honey Butter Biscuit

Inspired Sides like the Hash Brown Tots with Drinking Buddy Beer Cheese Dip – the ultimate dunk made from aged cheddar and Drinking Buddy Golden Ale, Hattie B’s beer with Jackalope Brewing Company released last spring­­

To wake you up, Hattie B’s also offers drip coffee and a nitro cold brew from a local Franklin company, Curio Brewing Company. And to help you relax, they’ve created fun takes on classic brunch cocktails like a dill pickle-infused Blood Mary, Mimosa Rocks, a classic Island Painkiller, and Shack Water (Hattie B’s take on a Ranch Water made with gin, grapefruit, and Topo Chico).

Find a Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Near You

While breakfast is only available at The Factory At Franklin, there are five locations across Nashville, so you can enjoy Hattie B’s Hot Chicken no matter what part of town you call home. Explore the full menu here and check the hours at each location using the links below.

Franklin – The Factory At Franklin

230 Franklin Rd.

Franklin, TN 37064

Nashville – Lower Broad

5096 Broadway Pl, #103

Nashville, TN 37203

Nashville – Melrose

2222 8th Ave. S

Nashville, TN 37204

Nashville – Midtown

112 19th Ave. S

Nashville, TN 37203

Nashville – West

5209 Charlotte Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209

Nashville – BNA Airport

Near the Concourse C Entrance

