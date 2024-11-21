OBITUARY: Robert Michael Parker

Robert Michael Parker peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord Jesus Christ on November 18, 2024 at the age of 77. After fifty-five devoted years of marriage to his wife, Trudy, and a lifetime of dedication to his children and grandchildren, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Born November 22, 1946 in Nashville, Tennessee, Mike attended John Overton High School, graduating in their second class in 1964. While there, he played football and basketball. In 1968, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Birmingham-Southern College while on a full basketball scholarship. In May of 1969, Mike received his commission of Ensign in the United States Naval Reserve from Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. After many preparatory schools, he was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Shangri-la CVS-38, serving in the Gulf of Tonkin during Vietnam from March through December 1970, as a CIC and an AIC officer.

His education and military service laid the groundwork for a successful career, where he contributed significantly to the HVAC industry while co-owner of American Heating & Cooling from 1981 to his retirement in 2013. Mike was known for his hard work and integrity. His colleagues admired his ability to inspire others to do their best, and he was known to have said that one of his favorite aspects of owning a business, was that he helped provide livelihoods for many men and women.

Mike served as a Gideon, and on the boards of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and Williamson Christian College. He was President of the Nashville chapter of Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA). Mike was also heavily involved in Christian Leadership Concepts (CLC), Fellowship of Companies for Christ, and Franklin Fellowship, the weekly Bible study held in Darrell Waltrip’s house from 1985 to the present. He was the longest standing participant of the Bible study, other than Hal Haden, the co-founder. These leadership efforts were not only about making a difference in his community, but also about being an example of what it means to serve others.

At home, Mike was the heart of his family. He married Trudy Jeffries in 1969, and together they built a home filled with love, laughter, and faith. Their marriage was a reflection of devotion, built on trust, respect, and the love of Christ. As a father, Mike poured his heart into raising his three children, teaching them the values of honesty, kindness, hard work, and above all, the importance of their personal relationship with God.

Mike is survived by his wife, Trudy Jeffries Parker; his children, Sarah Worthington Parker of Knoxville, Tennessee; Jennifer Parker Graul, and husband Chuck, of Pembroke, Massachusetts; and Robert Michael Parker, Jr., and wife Mandi, of Old Hickory, Tennessee; his six grandchildren, Matt, Will, Emme, and Beth Scaffidi of Knoxville, Tennessee; Caitie and Mason Graul of Pembroke, Massachusetts; his three brothers, Steven, David, and Leland Parker, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased in death by his parents, Carl Burnard Parker, Jr. and Juanita Katherine Wright Parker.

Mike’s personality was as big as his bear-hug, leaving a lasting and positive impression. His memory will forever be cherished by his family, friends, and the countless lives he touched.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2024, at Brentwood Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm and the service immediately following. A livestream will be available (link coming). The burial will be on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Birmingham, Alabama at 1 pm. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Fund or Samaritans Purse in his memory.

While we mourn his passing, we take comfort in knowing that Mike/Dad/Papa is now in the presence of the Lord. His legacy of faith, love, and service will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:21

