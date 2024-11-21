OBITUARY: Laura Lynn House

Laura Lynn House, age 59 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Born November 12, 1965. Laura was a fun free-spirited woman who was incredibly loving, caring, giving and compassionate person that left an impact on every person she met.

Preceded in death by father, Harold Carman; stepfather, David Buchheit; and brother, Randall Carman.

Survived by husband, David House; daughters, Amber Freeman and Ariel House Howell; mother, Claudia Buchheit; sisters, Laura Gail Carney, Cindy (Russ) Flowers and Tina Carman; brothers, Dennis (Lisa) Carman and Mike (Jennifer) Carman; grandchildren, Nevaeh French, Noah Howland, Gabriel French, Hudson Howland and Paislee Howell.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. (visitation 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email