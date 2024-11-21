Ravenwood High Hosts Choir, Orchestra Winter Concert

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Ravenwood high concert
Photo from WCS

The annual Ravenwood High Choir and Orchestra Winter Concert Extravaganza is coming soon.

Due to popular demand, the concert will be offered on two nights: December 5 at 7 p.m. and December 6 at 7 p.m. Bring friends and family to see more than 250 student musicians perform music that’s sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

There is no cost to attend the concert, but those interested in attending are asked to reserve tickets online. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

Source: WCS
