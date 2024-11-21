OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Trish’ Elouise Price

Patricia “Trish” Elouise Price, 76, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Trish was born April 18, 1948, in Thomasville, Georgia, to the late William Mullis and Florence Wood Peddie.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Trish was a member of First Baptist Church of Spring Hill where she looked forward to Vacation Bible School every year. She graduated from the University of Belmont with a degree in education and was a beloved teacher. Trish enjoyed gardening, fishing, quilting, reading, and bird watching.

In addition to her parents, Trish is preceded in death by her father, J.K. Peddie Jr.; and brother, Shawn Peddie.

Those left to cherish Trish’s memory are her husband of 51 ½ years, Jerry Price; son, David Price (Keeli); granddaughter, Alyssa Price; sisters, Angie Shuler and Tonyia Schneider; and brother, Bill Mullis.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, from 3:00-7:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Spring Hill and two hours prior to the service on Thursday.

The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2o24, at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Spring Hill with Pastor Christian Pruett officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Trish’s honor to Samaritan’s Purse.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

