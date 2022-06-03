OBITUARY: Richard Wade Amonette

Mr. Richard Wade Amonette was born on December 13, 1946 and passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, he was 75 years old.

Preceded in death by wife, Cathy Bennett Amonette, and parents Grady Wade and Frankie Elizabeth Amonett.

Survived by brother William Lycurgus Amonett, children; Austin Amonette (Kate), Blythe Sands (Derek), Jess Amonette (Lori), and Sky Tate (Justin), grandchildren; Ariel Birdwell (Josh), Carter Batsuk, Walker Tate, Carson Tate, Clare Amonette, Jess Amonette Jr, LillyRose Tate, Hadley Tate, Brooke Amonette, and Scarlett Tate, great-grandchildren; Jude Birdwell and Briar Rose Birdwell.

Richard was born on December 13, 1946, at McFarland Hospital in Wilson County, Tennessee. He grew up in the Lower Helton area of Dekalb County, Tennessee with his parents and brother. He attended college at Middle Tennessee State University. He met his wife in 1968 and married her the same year.

He served his country with distinction as a medic, as well as earning a marksmanship badge in the US Army. He returned home to work for the family business, Edison Vacuum Company in Nashville, Tennessee where he eventually retired. He was married to Cathy for 52 years and they raised 4 children in Arrington, Tennessee.

He was a deacon at his churches, a dedicated fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers, and a devoted dog lover to many pets over the years. He was a Freemason at Hiram Lodge in Franklin, Tennessee. He loved nothing more than sitting around a table with family and friends enjoying a meal. He was loved by his family and friends, and never met a stranger. He will be missed by anyone who ever had the pleasure to know him.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee. The Service will be conducted on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Williamson Memorial with visitation one hour prior to the service for immediate family. Pastor Greg Brewer will officiate. Burial will be in the Williamson Memorial Gardens. Serving as Pallbearers will be Austin Amonette, Jess Amonette, Derek Sands, Justin Tate, Josh Birdwell, and Carter Batsuk.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue of Nashville or a local animal shelter.

