OBITUARY: Garland ‘Gary’ S. Starnes

Garland “Gary” S Starnes who lived in Thompson’s Station, passed away unexpectedly at home due to complications from alcoholism on May 31st, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Debra of 34 years and their daughter, Brittany. His parents, Barbara Ann Seiberling and Wilburn Ralph Starnes predeceased him.

Gary earned a bachelor of science degree from his beloved Georgia Institute of Technology and spent most of his working career in the IT healthcare industry.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, coaching youth soccer, and supporting his family’s interest in horseback riding by sideline coaching at hunter/jumper competitions.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center – https://www.friendsofwcac.org/ or Foundation for Alcoholism Research: Support, Volunteer, Donate – Foundation for Alcoholism Research

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/