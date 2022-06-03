OBITUARY: Joyce Andrews Smithson Ford

Joyce Andrews Smithson Ford of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, she was 86 years old.

Born in Maury County, TN to the late James Connie and Fannie Belle Hudgins Andrews.

Also, preceded in death by husbands, Donald Smithson and James A. Ford.

Survived by: daughters, Connie (Terry) Burkhalter and Donna Smithson Riddle; grandchildren, Chesney Burkhalter (Jason) Ford and Jonathan Burkhalter; great-grandchildren, Ellie Ford; sister, Shirley (Jerry) Oakley; sister in law, Margaret Andrews; brother in law, Doug Smithson and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Monday, June 6, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jonathan Burkhalter, Jason Ford, Brian Oakley, Robert Andrews, Marty Andrews, Johnny Andrews, and Jeff Hickman. Honorary pallbearers will be Bettina Funte and Valarie Padgett.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Sunday and 10:00 AM until service time on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

