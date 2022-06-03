Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for May 9, 2022

Michael Carpenter
for sale

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 9-13, 2022.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$3,468,000Simmons Ridge Sec10Gracious DrFranklin37064
$3,350,0007740 Pewitt RdFranklin37064
$3,000,000Crossroads South Sec 3617 Bradley CtFranklin37069
$2,900,000Grove Sec139117 Joiner Creek CtFranklin37064
$2,200,000Kole Property4675 Everal LnFranklin37064
$2,099,950Moon, Thomas W4996 Green Herron LnFranklin37064
$2,000,000Evans Estates915 Evans StFranklin37064
$1,900,000Hurstbourne Park Sec3607 Barrington DrFranklin37067
$1,800,000Lookaway Farms Sec16409 High Top CtFranklin37067
$1,794,099Moon Thomas William4321 Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064

