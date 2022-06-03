Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for May 9, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 9-13, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,468,000 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $3,350,000 7740 Pewitt Rd Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 Crossroads South Sec 3 617 Bradley Ct Franklin 37069 $2,900,000 Grove Sec13 9117 Joiner Creek Ct Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Kole Property 4675 Everal Ln Franklin 37064 $2,099,950 Moon, Thomas W 4996 Green Herron Ln Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Evans Estates 915 Evans St Franklin 37064 $1,900,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec3 607 Barrington Dr Franklin 37067 $1,800,000 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6409 High Top Ct Franklin 37067 $1,794,099 Moon Thomas William 4321 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064