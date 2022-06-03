Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for May 9, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 9-13, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,468,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec10
|Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,350,000
|7740 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|Crossroads South Sec 3
|617 Bradley Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,900,000
|Grove Sec13
|9117 Joiner Creek Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Kole Property
|4675 Everal Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,099,950
|Moon, Thomas W
|4996 Green Herron Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Evans Estates
|915 Evans St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec3
|607 Barrington Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,800,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6409 High Top Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,794,099
|Moon Thomas William
|4321 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064