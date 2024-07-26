OBITUARY: Philip Anthony ‘Phil’ Bennett

Mr. Philip Anthony “Phil” Bennett, age 76, of Spring Hill, TN, passed away July 24, 2024 at Williamson Medical Center, surrounded by his family and special friends after a brief battle with cancer.

Loving husband, father, grandfather, “Papa Phil” and friend. 1965 graduate of Hay Long High School, Mt. Pleasant, TN. On December 17, 1966 he married his high school sweetheart, Diane Edwards and they have celebrated over 57 ½ years of marriage.

Phil served his country 4 years in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Vietnam. He was the last living charter member of the Spring Hill Library Board, served on the Spring Hill Historic Commission Board, was a member of the Spring Hill Lions Club, and a longtime member of American Legion Post 19.

He retired in 2002 after 37 years with the U.S. Postal Service, Franklin, TN, where he served as a Clerk and Supervisor. Phil was employed at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home for 24 years. From 2002 to 2021 he helped with the upkeep of Spring Hill Memorial Cemetery, where his son Danny, and later other family members are buried. He also still served as a greeter at Spring Hill Memorial.

Longtime member of Spring Hill Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon for 33 years and Elder for 12 years. Phil loved fishing, hunting, camping at the river and spending time with his family and friends. He was so proud of the young men Ben & Riley have become.

Preceded in death by his son, Philip Daniel “Danny” Bennett in 2002; parents, Odie & Helen Parsons Bennett; sister, Karen Odette Allen; father and mother-in-law, Harry & Christine Edwards; brothers by marriage, Paul Edwards, Harry A. Edwards Jr. and his wife Ann, William Edwards (whom he loved dearly) and Charles E. Morton.

Survived by his wife of over 57 ½ years, Diane E. Bennett; daughter, Dana Carol (Chris) Ballentine; grandsons, James Bennett “Ben” Jones & Riley Daniel Jones; sisters by marriage, Linda C. Morton; and Paula Edwards; special friends, Tommy Dudley, Mickey & Becky Shrader, Zach Fuller, Nancy Barron, David & Debbie Baxter, Andy Dial, Lorraine Jones, Cathy Nolan and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Scott Ballard and Greg Boyd officiating. Burial in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Family & friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Linda Morton, Paula Edwards, Nancy Barron, Andy Dial, Tommy Dudley, David & Debbie Baxter, Kevin Tucker, Mickey & Becky Shrader, Zach Fuller and special friends at Spring Hill Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, 410 Allied Dr., Nashville, TN 37211; Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org or Wounded Warriors at www.woundedwarriorproject.org

Visitation with the family will be 3-7 PM Saturday, July 27, 2024 and one hour prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

“I’m not afraid of dying, I’m afraid of living and suffering.” – Phil

