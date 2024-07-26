OBITUARY: Sheila Renee Vasser

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Sheila Renee Vasser. The Lord called her Home on July 23rd, 2024 following a brave battle with multiple health issues over many of her last years. She is now whole, free from suffering, in the presence of God, and with her parents W.C. and Madeline Davis, along with her brother, Phillip.

Sheila was the devoted wife of Walter “Wally” Eugene Vasser, together for 47 years in unyielding love for one another. In sickness and in health, they weathered every storm. Sheila was Mom, Momma-She, and Nani to her children Bobby (Kristin), Larry (Christie), and Tammy (Mike), grandchildren Aslan and Carter Hullett, Lawson Vasser, Rob Riddle, Drew Robertson, Laramie Small, and countless other of her “kids” through the years. She was the beloved big sister to Teresa (Tim) Aulbach.

Sheila was a woman of faith, kindness, laughter, and a giving spirit. She loved trips to “the boat” with Wally, always felt a lucky streak, and never met a stranger. Her heart always had a smile on it and she loved laughing, especially at her Dad’s jokes. She cherished her memories and if you were in them, know you were loved beyond measure.

A visitation will be held on July 26th, 2024 at Spring Hill Memorial, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174 from 12:00 until 2:00, followed by a memorial service for family and friends. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

Our family appreciates your prayers and warm thoughts more than you know.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be in honor of Sheila to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Williamson County Animal Center.

