OBITUARY: Peter W. Coleman

Peter W. Coleman of Hillsboro, NH, Winter Haven, FL and Franklin, TN, age 81, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2024, with his daughters by his side, after a brief period of declining health.

Born to Orval and Mabel Coleman on April 18, 1943, in Massachusetts.

Peter was a beloved husband of Judith L. Coleman (Redcliffe) whom he lost too soon in 2005. He was her loyal partner, protector, and courageous caregiver to the very end. Married for 40 years, when Judy passed away, he persevered for the next 19 years with a broken heart.

Peter’s journey began as a hardworking young boy at the age of 8 who started his own roadside stand for the truckers who drove by. As a young man he served as a Sargent in the US Army. He then began a 34-year career as an electrical lineman for Public Service of NH, a career he took enormous pride and care in, after retiring from that, going to work for Michie Corp. and Triple L Co. as a truck driver for another almost twenty years.

Pete and Judy raised their daughters in a beautiful home on Bible Hill Rd. in Hillsboro, NH. Folks from those days will remember the inground pool, the Jaycee weekend campouts, lobster & clam bakes, snowmobiling on the Artic Cats, the tramway he invented, the sledding in the snow, his custom-built wood stove and outdoor grill, numerous holidays spent with Russ and Pat Fisher to include his infamous Thanksgiving concrete stuffing and the goofing around and antics where he would have everyone laughing.

He provided countless memories for his family on their annual pilgrimage to Pennsylvania in the wood-paneled Oldsmobile station wagon. Many will remember Peter as a bold, opinionated man. Those who knew him well understood how deeply kind, caring and funny that he could be. Peter estimated that over his years of driving, he covered over 1 million safe over-the-road miles, his last accomplishment touring the country in the Peterbilt that “Peter Built” with his grand fifth wheel in tow.

He valued hard work, respected those who shared a strong work ethic and took pride in the three homes he built for his family and possessions he worked for. He had a keen eye for things that needed fixing – of which he could repair, rig-up, fix, or invent almost anything. Peter trained countless individuals about electricity and how to respect its power. Pete found peace snowmobiling on the thousands of acres of untouched snow with his buddies up at camp in Juniper, New Brunswick, Canada.

Peter is predeceased by his parents, Orval and Mabel Coleman, and his wife, Judith L. Coleman.

He leaves behind his daughters, Amy L. Collins of Errol, NH, Melissa E. Bramlage of Franklin, TN, three extraordinary grandchildren – Coleman J. Collins, Sara J. Bramlage and Nathaniel W. Bramlage, nieces Patti Lynne (and Jason) Grow, Paige Buskey, Elaine Dittus (predeceased), Patricia Griffin, and Virginia Dittus. Of notable lifelong friendship was Eugene “Skip” (deceased) and his wife Pat Edwards. In recent years Peter found companionship and purposeful friendship while spending time with Jean, Linda, Jim and Connie, Janice, Ramona, and Ms. Margaret. Peter Coleman will be dearly remembered as a master electrician, dedicated truck driver, skilled builder, good dancer, and shrimp cocktail extraordinaire. The inventor of forty-eleven things – Peter is now resting in peace with Judy as they dance in the kitchen with Duchess and Buttons.

A heartfelt thank you to the compassionate nurses and team at Gentiva Hospice in Franklin, TN.

To honor Peter’s wishes there will be no services.

