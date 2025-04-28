Franklin Police Officers Honored for Saving Man’s Life

What started as a routine welfare check quickly turned into a life-or-death situation, and thanks to the swift actions of two Franklin police officers, a man is alive today. Now, those officers are being recognized for their heroic efforts.

On Sunday, April 27, Master Patrol Officer Brion Delap and Officer Erick Lee were presented the prestigious Life Saving Award from the Sons of the American Revolution during a ceremony at the Williamson County Public Library in Franklin.

“Officers Delap and Lee represent the very best of what it means to serve and protect,” said Franklin Policer Chief Deb Faulkner. “Receiving the Life Saving Award is a fitting recognition for their courage and quick thinking.”

On the evening of January 30, 2025, Delap and Lee responded to a call at the 4th Ave. parking garage in downtown Franklin. Upon arrival, they found a man standing at the edge of the top level, near the retaining wall. As the officers moved in to speak with him, the man suddenly climbed over the wall in an attempt to harm himself. Without hesitation, Delap and Lee rushed forward. The man had already gone over the edge when the officers managed to grab onto his clothing. The officers fought to pull the man back to safety as he resisted. Despite the physical challenge, they were able to bring him back over the wall and secure him just in time.

“There’s no doubt that these officers saved a life,” said Faulkner. “Their courage, strength, and quick response made all the difference in that moment. Their actions reflect the heart and heroism that define the Franklin Police Department.”

Delap has been with the Franklin Police Department since November 2023, while Lee was sworn in in October 2024.

