Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury to Receive THDA Grant to Expand Homeownership Opportunities

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury is proud to announce it has been awarded $46,500 in grant funding from Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee, made possible through a $500,000 grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA). These funds will help build two new homes in Maury County providing a solid foundation for families striving for the American Dream of homeownership.

“We are truly grateful for THDA’s support! This grant represents hope, security, and the promise of new beginnings for these two local families. THDA’s loyal generosity reminds us of the power of partnerships, and we are honored to have them join us in this life-changing work,” shared HFHWM CEO, Kim Randell.

These grants will support the construction of 20 homes across Tennessee for first-time homebuyers who are working toward financial independence. THDA’s funding will empower Habitat affiliates to continue their mission of offering a hand-up—not a handout—to families willing to invest their time and energy into achieving homeownership.

“THDA is a vital partner in making homeownership attainable for more Tennesseans,” said Colleen Dudley, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee. “This grant is an investment in families who are working hard to achieve homeownership. It also strengthens local economies by fostering stability and growth, ensuring that communities continue to thrive.”

Since 2006, THDA has directed more than $117.3 million in grants to programs that strengthen homeownership and self-reliance in Tennessee.

“Habitat for Humanity has a long history of helping families achieve the dream of homeownership, and we are pleased to continue supporting this effort,” said THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey. “This grant allows us to partner with Habitat affiliates across the state to build homes that strengthen families and communities.”

