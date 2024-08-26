Patina Meadow in Leiper’s Fork Unveils The Shed: New Hub for Community and Creativity

The Shed, Brooke and Steve Giannetti’s visionary community gathering space, created in collaboration with their daughter Leila Giannetti, is now open at Patina Meadow, their farm near Leiper’s Fork, Tenn. Patina Meadow is located at 4149 Old Hillsboro Road in Franklin. The grand opening event took place on August 8 and featured a dynamic program with Chelsea J. O’Leary of Wiley Canning Company, Steven Abernathy & Claire Papavies of Greenwood Honey Company, and an array of Patina Meadow’s organically grown produce.

The Shed, custom-designed by Brooke and Steve, fulfills a significant part of the Giannettis’ dream of cultivating a community in their new home in Tennessee. The modern, elevated barn-like structure includes a spacious meeting area, a sleek, modern kitchen, intimate guest quarters, and The Potterie—a fully equipped pottery studio with seven pottery wheels and a firing kiln, where Leila will begin teaching classes this winter.

“Our plan for this space is to be an educational hub for our community to learn more about nature and the abundance it provides,” Steve said. “This is a place where our reverence for connection, nature, and education meet. We will create programming and host events and classes that highlight those tenets.”

The Shed is located adjacent to Patina Meadow’s greenhouse and biodynamic garden, managed by Leila. Much of the produce and herbs served at the grand opening event were grown in this garden. The flowers throughout the venue were picked from Leila’s bountiful Bloomerie, and the honey featured was harvested from Patina Meadow’s beehives.

“The reason we wanted to offer organically grown produce and blooms to our community is that we believe how our food and flowers are grown makes a fundamental difference in our health and the health of our neighbors—humans, animals, insects, and microbes alike,” Leila said. “To be able to share this land’s abundance with friends, both old and new, at Patina Meadow and Patina Home & Garden is a responsibility and gift that we cherish.”

The Giannettis are behind the nationally recognized architectural, design, and lifestyle firm Giannetti Home. They also own Patina Home & Garden, a highly curated retail experience in Leiper’s Fork. Brooke is the author of the nationally recognized Velvet & Linen blog.

“A yearning to grow closer to the natural world was one of the main motivators for our move from California to Tennessee,” Brooke said. “We wanted to create a space where we could gather to share and learn together—a place where our humanity could shine through, and we could cultivate connections to each other and nature. This vision has been our guiding light as we’ve developed our farm.”

Chelsea J. O’Leary is the founder of Wiley Canning Company, a business dedicated to canning, pickling, and preserving fruits and vegetables. Steven and Claire are the founders of Greenwood Honey Company, a business with a mission to connect the symbiotic relationship between bees and humans through art and community. They manage Patina Meadow’s beehives and honey production. All three of these educators embody the values and dreams of Patina Meadow and will serve as resident educators at The Shed.

