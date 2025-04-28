OBITUARY: Jacqueline Lea Manfre

Jacqueline “Jacki” Manfre passed away on Friday, April 25, 2025, at the age of 88 in Franklin, TN. She was born and raised in Oakland, CA. The only child of Gert and LeBerta (Mucker) Stobbe (both deceased). She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter in 2016.

She is survived by her sons, Gregory and Geoffrey (Jennifer); grandchildren, Olivia, Hannah, and Bennett Manfre of Franklin, TN; sister-in-law, Frances Manfre of Indio, CA; and cousin, John Cox (Patty) of Ypsilanti, MI.

She volunteered as co-chair of the Alameda Holiday Boutique held at the Veteran’s Bldg. for 22 years. Jacki worked at Alameda Unified School District for nearly 20 years. She was also active in Cub and Boy Scouts when her sons were young, and Peter was a Cubmaster as well as a Scoutmaster in Alameda.

After moving to Franklin, TN in 2004, she joined Williamson County Newcomer’s Club and was a past president, and Bethesda Senior Citizen’s Center. Jacki enjoyed making many quilts and loved all of her animals. She also enjoyed the annual trek to Lake Tahoe with “the girls,” her numerous trips to Hawaii as well as several quilting retreats to Becky’s Barn.

She cherished the many friendships she had made over the years. At Jacki’s request, no services will be held. Those wishing to commemorate her are encouraged to consider a donation to Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter, Friends of Williamson County Animal Shelter, Happy Tails of Franklin, TN, or any other animal rescue.