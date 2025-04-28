Local Singer Mattie Pruitt Competes for a Spot on American Idol’s Top 12

Donna Vissman
photo by Disney/Eric McCandless

Eagleville teen Mattie Pruitt continued her journey on American Idol on Sunday night, April 27th, competing for a spot in the top 12.

On Sunday night, James Taylor was the guest mentor, and the contestants performed songs by Rock’ n’ Roll legends.

We spoke to Mattie ahead of the performance, and she gave us a hint, sharing that she had selected a Janis Joplin song. However, until Sunday night, we didn’t know she had chosen the song “Piece of My Heart.” After the performance, American Idol judge Carrie Underwood stated, “That was a great song choice for your voice and for the night. You sang that wonderfully. I love your look for this. If I can say anything, you’ve got to find your sass. You’re so sweet and smiley. You need some sass.”

The audience voted during the live broadcast of the show. Ultimately, Mattie was safe for one more week, making it to the top 12 contestants. Watch Mattie’s performance below.

Top 12 American Idol Contestants 

Breanna Nix
Canaan James Hill
Ché
Filo
Gabby Samone
Jamal Roberts
John Foster
Josh King
Kolbi Jordan
Mattie Pruitt
Slater Nalley
Thunderstorm Artis

