Culver’s Brings Back Colby Jack Pub Burger for Limited Time

Culver’s, the beloved Midwest-based restaurant chain known for its ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard, has announced the return of a fan-favorite menu item: the Colby Jack Pub Burger, available for a limited time only.

This returning favorite features fresh, never-frozen beef topped with melty Wisconsin Colby Jack cheese, complemented by crispy onions and zesty A.1. Pepper Mayo, all served on a flavorful Everything bun.

Available in single, double, and triple options, the Colby Jack Pub Burger caters to various appetites while maintaining the restaurant’s standard for quality and taste.

For more information about Culver’s and its menu offerings, visit www.culvers.com.

