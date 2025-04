Local Eats Delivery held a ribbon cutting at Grecian Family Restaurant in Spring Hill on April 16, 2025.

Local Eats Delivery is transforming the food delivery landscape in Spring Hill by eliminating excessive fees that burden both customers and restaurants. With their streamlined approach, customers pay only a nominal delivery charge plus mileage, ensuring fair pricing and transparency.

