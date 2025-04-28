OBITUARY: Gordon Nance Fisher

Gordon Nance Fisher, age 75, passed away on Friday, April 25, 2025, at his residence in Murfreesboro, Tn. A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Gordon Allen Fisher and the late Bessie Irene Frost Fisher. He retired from the State of Tennessee Vital Records Department after many years of service. He enjoyed science fiction movies and listening to music, especially The Beatles and classic rock. He was a fan of tie dye shirts and loved his dogs. He was a faithful member of Brentwood Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, Stephen’s Minister, and many other various roles through the years. He was a quiet and humble man with a contagious smile. He treasured the time spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Garrett Fisher; daughter, Emily Suzanne “Emmy Sue” (Jason) Noteboom, and Holly Elise (Dwayne) Vaughn; brother, Clem Allen (Savantha) Fisher; brothers-in-law, Timothy and Jeffrey (Carol) Garrett; grandchildren, Alexis Rae and Bailey La’Shea Vaughn; great grandchildren, Arrabella and Princess Vaughn; cousin, Brenda Johnson; several nieces and nephews; 6 grand dogs.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12 Noon at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Gayle Haywood officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family on Monday from 3-7 PM, Tuesday from 3-7 PM, and on Wednesday after 10 AM.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff, family caregivers, and physicians of St. Thomas Rutherford, Southern Hills, and Alive Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

Friends and Family will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Timothy and Jeffrey Garrett, Clem Fisher, Wayne Whitehurst, Bob Carter, and Tom McDonald.