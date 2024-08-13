OBITUARY: Nathaniel Merrick Chapuis

Nathaniel Merrick Chapuis, known affectionately as Nathan, was a beacon of joy and kindness in the lives of all who knew him.

Born on October 24, 1990, in Memphis, Tennessee, Nathan’s journey through life was one marked by laughter, love, and an unwavering spirit.

On August 9, 2024, he passed away in Knoxville, Tennessee, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and compassion that will be cherished forever.

Nathan was the beloved son of Daniel Merrick Chapuis and Jayne Ann Chapuis, both of whom survived him. He was the cherished brother of Celia J. Fanchier and the brother-in-law of Brock Fanchier. His presence will be deeply missed by his nephew, Theo Fanchier, and his grandfather, Bobby Chapuis. Though he is now reunited with his late grandparents, Alice Chapuis, MJ Richey, and Eva Richey, his absence is profoundly felt by all that knew and loved him. Nathan also has many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

As a proud graduate of Franklin High School. Nathan’s professional life was dedicated to the Fox Den Country Club, where he applied his passion for the outdoors and meticulous care in golf greens management.

Nathan’s love for the natural world was evident in his every action. He was an avid fisherman, finding peace and tranquility at the water’s edge. His love for animals was boundless, and his free-spirited nature often led him on adventures under the open sky. Golfing was not merely a job but a pastime he relished, playing with the same fervor and sportsmanship he exhibited in all aspects of his life.

At home, Nathan was the heart of many cherished traditions. He loved watching the “Harry Potter” series with his sister, Celia, and discussing the latest episodes of “The Vikings” series. His ability to tell stories captivated the imaginations of those around him, making every tale an unforgettable experience.

Nathan’s empathy extended beyond his immediate circle; he had a profound impact on his community. Nathan loved spending time at Gentry Farm, working summer camps and inspiring the younger generation with his kindness and enthusiasm for life. Nathan made everyone he met feel like they mattered, a trait that defined his character.

In his memory, memorial contributions may be made to organizations close to his heart, such as the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation and the Harpeth River Watershed Association. These contributions will help carry on Nathan’s legacy of environmental stewardship and his love for Tennessee’s natural beauty.

As we bid farewell to Nathan, we hold tight to the memories that showcase his remarkable spirit. He was truly a light in the lives of many, and his story will continue to inspire us all. May his soul find eternal peace, and may we honor his memory by living with the same boundless love and laughter that he shared so freely. Nathan Merrick Chapuis, your story will be told with smiles, your lessons carried in our hearts, and your spirit forever a part of the beautiful world you so adored.

Service Schedule:

Visitation:

Friday, August 16, 2024

2:00 – 4:00 pm (Central time)

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service

3009 Columbia Avenue

Franklin, TN 37064

Celebration of Life:

Friday, August 16, 2024

4:00 – 5:00 pm (Central time)

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service

3009 Columbia Avenue

Franklin, TN 37064

