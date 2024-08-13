OBITUARY: Robert Louis Bean

Robert Louis Bean, age 91 of Spring Hill, TN passed away on August 11, 2024.

He was born on February 2, 1933 in Gaithersburg, MD to the late Charles Bean and Elizabeth Waldron Bean.

Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He was a Talent Agent for many and Manager of “The Stoneman Family” and “Michael Twitty”.

Bob is preceded in death by his siblings, Freida Bean McMullen, Josephine Bean McGuire, Fred Bean, Crocket Bean, Annabel Bean Wall, Benjamin Bean, Betty Lou Bean, Ralph Bean and Nancy Bean.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Emogene Bean of Spring Hill, TN; daughter, Bobbi Jean Bean Nalley and son-in-law, Chad Bean of Spring Hill, TN; sister, Peggy Bean Dant; brother, Charles Nalley.

A tribute video with special music will begin at 3:00 PM Saturday, August 24, 2024 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 4:00 PM on Saturday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Gary Fewell and Gene Smith will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aveanna Hospice, 235 Noah Dr. #300, Franklin, TN 37064.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

